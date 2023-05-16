Students clash over 'Kerala Story', 10 rusticated in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, May 15

Authorities on Monday rusticated 10 students from Government Medical College (GMC) hostel here for two months and also debarred them from attending classes till the completion of an inquiry following a scuffle over ‘The Kerala Story’ movie.

GMC Principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma also requested Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, to take all precautionary measures, including deployment of additional police personnel around the hostel and college premises, to avoid any law and order problem.

Five medical students suffered injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups over the film at the boys’ hostel of the GMC here on Sunday night, triggering protests and demands for an inquiry to punish the culprits.

“As per the report of the wardens of the boys’ hostel, 10 students (involved in the scuffle) have been rusticated from the hostel for two months and also debarred from attending classes till the completion of the inquiry by the disciplinary committee of the institute,” Sharma said in a statement.

She said the report of the hostel warden has been forwarded to the disciplinary committee of the institution for inquiry, which has to be completed within seven days.