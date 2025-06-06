Student’s Kashmiri melody strikes a chord with PM Modi on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting Jammu division with Kashmir.

This marks a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity. Before flagging off the trains, the Prime Minister interacted with students onboard the train.

The students, who had been selected through a painting competition, expressed their excitement over meeting the Prime Minister and travelling in Vande Bharat Express.

One student said, "PM asked everyone what we did to be able to be here today. I told him we all participated in a painting competition, after which we got selected. I even told him I want to become a singer, and he asked me to sing something. I sang a local Kashmiri song for him and he liked it a lot."

Another student shared, "When he asked everyone if anyone was into sports, I raised my hand. He asked me a few questions about that. Many students asked him about life lessons and he gave very easy answers to all our questions."

Another pupil added, "I liked meeting the Prime Minister. He asked us a few questions, and we asked him a few questions. I asked him how he was feeling after this dream of his was finally achieved."

The new Vande Bharat Express service will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar from the current 6-7 hours by road to just about 3 hours.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world.

These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Valley.