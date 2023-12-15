Students protest, seek exam postponement

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

The Jammu Joint Student Federation (JJSF) on Thursday organised a protest outside Cluster University of Jammu against the announcement of fifth semester examinations of graduation from December 26 and third semester examinations from December 28.

The students alleged that the exams have been announced without completing the syllabus. The protest was led by JJSF's Jammu district president Keshav Malhotra and its GGM Science College president Bharat Verma. Hundreds of students from GGM Science College and SPMR College of Commerce participated in the protest.

During the demonstration, students raised slogans against the university administration.

