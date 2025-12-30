DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Students should have been allowed to protest: NC leader

Students should have been allowed to protest: NC leader

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:49 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
A day after the police foiled a sit-in over the delay in the review of the reservation policy, the ruling National Conference government on Monday said the law and order in the UT was not under its control and the students should have been allowed to hold a peaceful protest.

On Sunday, a sit-in planned in a Srinagar park was foiled after several senior political leaders and student activists were placed under house arrest. Among those confined were NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and PDP MLA Waheed Para. PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of party president Mehbooba Mufti, also said she was placed under house arrest.

On Monday, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the elected government did not control law and order in the UT. He said the students should be allowed to protest peacefully.

“It is wrong if they are stopped. When they can come to the CM’s gate, why can’t they go to other places? If it was okay then how can it be wrong today?,” he said, while referring to last year’s protest organised by the students outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s residence, which was allowed by the police.

“Non-violent, peaceful protest should be allowed,” he said.

The NC leader also said the Lok Bhawan wasn’t clearing the reservation file sent by the government.

“We appeal that the democratic government has asked you for something. I think it is time to listen to the government and fulfil the promises that have been made,” he said.

In 2024, the UT administration approved a 10 per cent reservation for the Pahari community, increasing the overall quota across categories. The decision triggered widespread protests by general category students, who argued that the revised policy further diminished their prospects in government recruitment.

