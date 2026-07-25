Students stage protest over NEET paper leak in Jammu

The protest against the alleged NEET paper leak spread to Jammu on Friday, with students and members of civil society expressing solidarity with protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The protesters sought a fair investigation into the alleged paper leak and raised slogans against the Centre, alleging that the examination controversy had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students.

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Talking to reporters here, several students condemned the police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and said they had assembled in Jammu to express solidarity with the nationwide movement.

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“We are here in solidarity with all those protesting at Jantar Mantar. We condemn the brutality by the Delhi Police. We are not terrorists. We are the future of this country,” a student said.

The students said the demonstration in Jammu was peaceful and would continue until their demands were met.

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Another protester described the agitation as part of a nationwide movement seeking reforms in the education system and reiterated the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

“This is a peaceful protest. Youth, students and members of civil society in Jammu stand with the movement across the country. The NEET paper leak has caused immense trauma to students, but we will continue to raise our voice through democratic and peaceful means,” the protester said.

The protester also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete action, saying assurances were not enough and reiterating the demand for the education minister’s resignation. The demonstrators said they would continue their peaceful protest until their demands were addressed.