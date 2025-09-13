DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Studying reasons for cloudburst to enable early forecast, says Jitendra

Studying reasons for cloudburst to enable early forecast, says Jitendra

Also initiated programmes like Himalayan ecology mission to understand these phenomena better
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Cloudburst over Chositi village in Kishtwar on August 14 left 65 dead. PTI FILE
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday highlighted the challenges related to predicting the exact forecasting of earthquakes and cloudbursts and said that efforts are on to study the contributing factors behind cloudbursts so that early warning can be provided.

“There is no exact forecasting capability for earthquakes and cloudbursts yet, but we are studying the contributing factors behind cloudbursts. Typically, when there is humidity and heat at a particular place, it tends to become explosive (a trigger for cloudbursts). If we can identify these contributing factors, we can at least provide possible early warnings,” Singh told reporters at a programme here.

He added that the department has also initiated programmes like the Himalayan ecology mission to understand these phenomena better.

Speaking on improving weather forecasting, Singh said there is a plan to establish a full-fledged IMD regional centre in Jammu, besides installing four more weather radars in the Union territory. At the programme, Singh also discussed lithium exploration in Reasi district and stated that the process will be restarted following a poor response initially during the tendering stage.

“Once exploration is carried out, we will know the actual quantity of lithium present. Several specialised companies exist in the country, but perhaps none have come forward so far. We will restart the process,” he said.

Singh also mentioned the growth of startups in the country and said that India has risen to become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with the number of startups increasing exponentially from just 350 in 2014 to over 1.5 lakh in 2025.

He highlighted the CSIR-Aroma Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, under which over 3,000 lavender-based startups have been established across rural India. “These startups are not only generating substantial income but also creating employment opportunities, thereby transforming the lives of thousands of families,” he said.

He further said that Jammu can become a hub for the perfume industry if distillation facilities are set up here instead of outside. “We invite the private industry to join hands with us for this,” he said.

Discussing international collaboration, Singh said, “There is a perfume hub in France called Grasse, a village famous for growing flowers used in perfumes. I visited Grasse and spoke with the Consul General there. We aim to add value to local products and better integrate the private sector in this mission.” He also praised the media for playing a transformative role in shaping the science and technology landscape and highlighting issues related to the environment.

