Stunt biking near Pangong Lake lands YouTuber in legal trouble

Leh police have booked a YouTuber and Instagram influencer for endangering the fragile ecosystem of Pangong Lake and the sand dunes in the Nubra area of the Union Territory.

The accused has been identified as Ali Aalyan Iqbal, who has posted several photos and videos on the social media doing motorbike stunts on the bank of Pangong and over the sand dunes, which is prohibited for locals and tourists.

In an official statement, the Leh police said, “A domestic tourist was booked under Sections 125 and 292 of BNS 2023 for dangerously riding a bike in restricted zones of Pangong Lake and Nubra sand dunes, endangering Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem. Visitors are urged to respect local laws to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem.”

As per the information, Iqbal was in Leh recently, when he shot the photos and videos. He is seen shirtless in many of his photos while damaging the fragile ecosystem of the cold desert region. His Instagram profile also shows him doing dangerous stunts on his bikes.

Many social media users and even his followers have slammed Iqbal for endangering the environment of Ladakh.

A social media user commented on his photo, “Love the thrill of adventure, but not at the cost of Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem! Riding on sand dunes and Pangong Lake is a no-go, mate. Let’s enjoy the beauty without destroying it. Your followers look up to you for inspiration, not environmental harm”.

Another user stated, “Because of people like you, others can’t peacefully enjoy tourist places. If you’re so passionate about taking your bike into water, then come with me — I’ll take you to some amazing water crossings in Ladakh. But please, don’t do things like this. When others see you doing it, they’ll start doing the same”.