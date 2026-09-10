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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sub-panel-level talks between Ministry of Home Affairs & Ladakh leaders held

Sub-panel-level talks between Ministry of Home Affairs & Ladakh leaders held

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Security personnel at the Ministry of Home Affairs. File
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Sub-committee-level talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh leaders were held on Wednesday in New Delhi, with officials saying more talks would be held.

The last sub-committee-level meeting between MHA officials and representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) was held in May.

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On Wednesday, Ladakh’s Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said a “general air of positivity prevailed as the broad contours of a sui generis model of governance under Article 371 of the Constitution were discussed.” “Deepening democracy is the goal,” he wrote on X.

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A statement issued by the two bodies on Wednesday said LAB and KDA met representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs in furtherance of the in-principle understanding arrived at in the meetings dated May 22 and July 3 on “restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards by way of special provision under Article 371”.

The two bodies said the MHA stated that the intended UT-level body would be elected by direct election and would have legislative powers with respect to land, culture and language, forest, environment, natural resources and any other subject matter reserved for the UT under Article 240.

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“The elected body at the UT level will also have executive, budgetary, planning and financial powers,” it said.

However, LAB and KDA observed that there is “no clarity on overall areas, including law and order as seen in UT of Puducherry, which is necessary for proper governance”.

According to Ladakh leaders, the MHA also assured that a compensation package for those who lost their lives and were injured in the September 2025 agitation would be given. “LAB and KDA sought that all cases registered against persons in respect of the September 2025 incident be withdrawn at once and not be done in phases. MHA assured that the same was being looked into,” the statement said.

The MHA has assured that further talks would be held in the first week of October, during which a draft Article would be discussed.

“The MHA is expected to seek further comments on some broader issues from LAB and KDA shortly,” the statement said.

During the meeting, the LAB and KDA unanimously stated that no major irreversible restructuring should be done in governance mechanisms, land transfers, etc. before an elected body at the Union Territory level is in place.

“LAB and KDA have unanimously declared that in the event of any such irreversible changes being made to the administrative and political setup of Ladakh before the UT-level democratic body is constituted, they would be compelled to call upon a public protest against such moves,” it said.

Following the May meeting, LAB and KDA leaders had said an understanding had been reached on providing constitutional safeguards to Ladakh.

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