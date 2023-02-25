Submit details of tenants, Samba residents told

Jammu, February 24
In the wake of heightened threat in the Jammu region, the Samba administration has asked residents of the district, located along the International Border (IB), to inform the police about all people from outside the UT staying at their properties.
Samba Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anuradha Gupta, in an order, said that at a meeting of the District-level Standing Committee on border security, the police had stressed the need for issuance of prohibitory orders for mandatory disclosure of details of tenants and domestic help, along with outsiders working in industries, construction companies and business establishments, as “there have been instances of anti-national elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenants”.
The BSF had earlier raised concerns over the settlement of some people, who do not belong to Jammu and Kashmir, close to the IB.
