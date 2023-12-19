Subsidised Doda-Jammu helicopter service takes off, to ease winter travel

Jammu, December 19
A subsidised helicopter service to facilitate travel during the winter months to the mountainous Doda district took off from Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.
First sortie of Subsidised Heli Service from Doda to Jammu and back started today. Thanks to @OfficeOfLGJandK @Rameshkumarias for making this possible for the people of this far flung district. #adhbhutdoda#VibrantBadherwah@SyedAbidShah @Qayoomkps @dcdodaofficial @diprjk pic.twitter.com/qqM7IkqHSx— Harvinder Singh, IAS (@harvinder_ias) December 19, 2023
The inaugural ceremony in Doda was attended by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom.
“To facilitate travel in winter, the subsidised helicopter service from Doda to Jammu has taken off,” Singh said.
Three people from Doda were among the first passengers to fly to Jammu on the inaugural service.
The government-subsidised service is priced at Rs 2,500 per person, making it an affordable and accessible means of transport, Singh added.
Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Ashfaq Khanji will oversee the operations as the designated nodal officer. Mumbai-based Global Vectra Private Limited has been chosen to manage the service.
Singh emphasised the service’s significance, especially for people requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel.
“The aerial option aims to be an efficient alternative to the lengthy 180-kilometre road journey,” he said.
This move not only improves connectivity but also opens up opportunities for tourism, particularly during the winters, when certain regions face challenges of accessibility, Singh added.
