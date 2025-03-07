Sufficient potable water supply in Srinagar: Minister Rana

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmad Rana informed the Assembly on Thursday that all areas in Srinagar are covered and residents are receiving scheduled potable water supply.

Responding to a question from Srinagar MLA Shamima Firdous, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring essential services, including timely repairs of defunct water supply schemes.

He assured the House that no water supply pipeline in Srinagar is currently defunct. “Whenever any distribution line gets damaged, it is promptly restored. Pipelines beyond repair are systematically replaced with new ones,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the department is supplying adequate potable water according to the schedule set by existing water treatment plants and no area remains uncovered. MLA Mubarak Gul also raised supplementary questions on the matter.

Addressing another query from MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan, the minister explained that PHE works in Shangus are managed by Bijbehara PHE Division, while irrigation-related tasks fall under Anantnag Irrigation Division and flood control efforts are handled by the Anantnag Flood Control Division.

He clarified that there is currently no need to create separate facilities for Shangus but assured the Assembly that the government remains committed to providing all basic facilities, including water supply, to people in far-flung areas.