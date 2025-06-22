DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Summer break announced for Valley schools

Summer break announced for Valley schools

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:20 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday announced a 15-day summer break, starting June 23, in the schools across the Valley in the wake of the prevailing heatwave.

Advertisement

The schools across Kashmir would observe the summer break from June 23 to July 7, an order issued by the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and recognized Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025," the order read.

Advertisement

Kashmir is currently experiencing a heatwave as the temperatures have soared to record high in the last two decades.

Srinagar witnessed the hottest June day in two decades on Friday as the mercury rose to the maximum of 35.5°C, which was 6.3°C above the normal.

Advertisement

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the city recorded 23.2°C the highest night temperature since 1990 when it recorded 23.6. The all-time highest night temperature in June stands at 24.6°C recorded on June 29, 1978. At 16.8°C, Pahalgam recorded the third highest night temperature ever in June, and at 20.4°C, Kokernag also recorded the third highest night temperature ever in the month. Similarly, at 21.1°C, Kupwara recorded the fifth highest night temperature ever in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts