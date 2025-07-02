DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Summer camp at Jammu varsity ends

Summer camp at Jammu varsity ends

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students with their certificates on the last day of the summer camp.
Advertisement

A summer camp for children organised by the Department of Students Welfare University of Jammu culminated on Tuesday at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium with presentations by children.

Advertisement

During the camp, children were imparted training of theatre and dance by the experts. Prof Sangita Gupta, Dean Planning & Development, University of Jammu was the chief guest at the occasion. In her address, Prof Sangita Gupta praised the children and their trainers for presenting wonderful presentations. She also highlighted the importance of such activities which infuse confidence and creativity in children and they may take advantage of this in shaping their personalities.

Prof Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, said the idea behind conducting this workshop which is to chisel the innate capabilities of children and enhance their talent with experienced cultural intervention. Children presented their acting skills and exhibited the fine art works along with dance performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts