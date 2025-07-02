Summer camp at Jammu varsity ends

A summer camp for children organised by the Department of Students Welfare University of Jammu culminated on Tuesday at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium with presentations by children.

Advertisement

During the camp, children were imparted training of theatre and dance by the experts. Prof Sangita Gupta, Dean Planning & Development, University of Jammu was the chief guest at the occasion. In her address, Prof Sangita Gupta praised the children and their trainers for presenting wonderful presentations. She also highlighted the importance of such activities which infuse confidence and creativity in children and they may take advantage of this in shaping their personalities.

Prof Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, said the idea behind conducting this workshop which is to chisel the innate capabilities of children and enhance their talent with experienced cultural intervention. Children presented their acting skills and exhibited the fine art works along with dance performances.