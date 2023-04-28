Summoned for questioning in Poonch attack, man ends life

Poonch/Jammu, April 27

A 50-year-old man, who allegedly consumed poison on being called by the police for questioning in connection with last week’s terror attack in Poonch, died on Thursday, sparking protests by agitated locals. Mukhtar Hussain Shah, a resident of Nar village in Mendhar tehsil, was disturbed as he was facing some domestic issues, an official said, adding that he was summoned not as a suspect.

However, in a video message which went viral after his death, Mukhtar alleged harassment. He also called for stern action against the culprits behind the attack and a united fight against terrorism.

Mukhtar allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday evening and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Rajouri, where he died on Thursday morning.

He took the extreme step within hours of being asked to report for questioning in connection with the April 20 ambush by terrorists in the Bhata Dhurian forest that left five soldiers dead. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations. According to the official, “He was not a suspect (in the terror attack case) but was called for questioning like most of the residents of his village that is located near the ambush site. We came to know he was facing domestic issues and was disturbed.”

Soon after Mukhtar’s body reached near his house, his relatives and neighbours blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian and sought an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death.

In his nearly 10-minute message, Mukhtar said, “I have no pressure from the Army, police or villagers. I and my family are being harassed. Despite speaking the truth, nobody is listening to me.”

Swearing by Allah and the holy book that he did not help the terrorists in carrying out the attack, he said 200 to 500 innocent villagers are facing harassment and torture for no fault of theirs. — PTI

On April 20, militants had ambushed an Army truck, killing five soldiers.

In video message, victim alleged harassment