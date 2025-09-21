Suniel Shetty urges athletes to participate in Kashmir Marathon

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has kicked off a promotional campaign for the second edition of Kashmir Marathon scheduled to be held here on November 2.

The organisers of Kashmir Marathon posted a video of the Bollywood star urging more athletes to participate in the event on its X handle. “Hi guys this is Suniel Shetty and I am coming back for the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon on November 2 in Srinagar,” the actor said in the video.

“This isn’t just a run, it’s an experience. Last year was absolutely magical and this year, we go bigger. More runners, more energy, more unforgettable memories. So lace up, sign up and I will see you at the starting line. Let’s run for fitness, unity and the love of Kashmir,” Shetty added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a fitness enthusiast, took part in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Marathon last year.