Sunjwan terror attack case: NIA files charge sheet against 12 accused in Jammu special court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet in a special Jummu court against 12 accused persons in a case relating to the conspiracy leading to infiltration of two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists into India through a Tunnel.

The NIA in a statement said, the case pertained to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir based terror operatives, Pakistan based leadership/handlers and the two JeM terrorists, who infiltrated.

Those named in the charge sheet include Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Abid Mushtaq Mir and Asif Ahmad Sheikh of Pulwama and Bilal Ahmad Wagay and Mohd Ishaq Chopan of Anantnag.

It also named the two slain JeM terrorists from Pakistan.

Among the Pakistani nationals, who have been named in the charge sheet included Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Mohammad Mussdaiq, Shahid Latif and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, according to the NIA.

“This tunnel had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector in J&K in order to disruptthe scheduled visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K. The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu, J&K,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said, investigation have revealed that the accused persons entered into “a criminal conspiracy to transport and provide logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists, who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on the security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region with a view to disrupt the scheduled visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on April 24, 2022”.