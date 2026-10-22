Supreme Court comes to rescue of J&K official denied salary over BTech degree verification

The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of a Sub-Inspector in the State Taxes Department, Jammu and Kashmir, who was denied his salary due to the failure to verify his B.Tech degree, obtained in 2018 from Manav Bharti University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

After completing the course, Mohd Asad Choudhary was appointed as a Sub-Inspector in the State Taxes Department, Jammu and Kashmir. However, as the university failed to verify his academic credentials, his appointment to government service could not be confirmed, and he continued to serve without receiving his salary.

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The Supreme Court has now directed the State of Himachal Pradesh to provide the result records for Choudhary’s seventh and eighth semesters, available with the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HP-PERC), to Manav Bharti University.

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“On the basis of records, the University shall issue to the Appellant corrected Detailed Marks Certificates of the 7th and 8th semesters along with such other documents as may be necessary in consequence thereof, and shall forward the verification report of the academic credentials of the Appellant (Choudhary) to his employer, the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Kashmir within three weeks…,” a Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice AG Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta said.

“Upon receipt of such verification, the employer of the Appellant is expected to release all arrears of salary due to the Appellant, along with all consequential benefits, within a further period of four weeks,” the Bench ordered on October 14.

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The order came in response to Choudhary’s petition challenging the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s judgment and order dated December 20, 2024.

In that order, Choudhary, along with other students of Manav Bharti University, was directed to approach the competent court of jurisdiction for redressal of his grievance concerning the university’s failure to verify their academic credentials. Without such verification, his appointment to government service could not be confirmed, and he continued to serve without receiving his salary.

Following a complaint alleging the sale of degrees by the university, several cases were registered against its then administration, and its records were seized by the Special Investigation Team. As a result, students were unable to obtain their academic documents from the university.

Based on a letter dated April 5, 2022, addressed by the students to the Chief Justice of the High Court, a public interest litigation (PIL) was registered. Petitions filed by individual students, including the one filed by the appellant, were taken up together.

Pursuant to the High Court’s order dated August 1, 2022, the State Government constituted a Document Verification Committee on August 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of the Superintendent of Police, Solan. The committee included, among others, the university’s administrator and the Secretary of HP-PERC.

The Office of the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Kashmir, sought verification of Choudhary’s degree from the university on May 19, 2022, September 22, 2023, and December 6, 2023. In a letter dated July 11, 2024, the department recorded that the verification report was still awaited and that the appellant’s appointment was subject to verification of his academic certificates.

In response to an application filed by the appellant, the university, on July 26, 2024, reported that he had been enrolled for the 2014–15 academic session against the seats allotted by HP-PERC in a course approved by the commission.

It further stated that his name appeared in the Green Sheet and the examination records and that there was no dispute regarding his year of admission and registration.

However, the university noted that his name had not been included in the admission disclosure list sent to HP-PERC and did not appear on the approved list. In a subsequent letter dated November 16, 2024, the university’s Registrar informed Choudhary’s employer that he had been a student at the university and forwarded a copy of the Green Sheet.