Supreme Court grants bail to accused in J&K terror-funding case

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A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also noted that co-accused and separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah had already been granted bail in the case.

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The Bench took note of the large number of witnesses cited by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While the chargesheet contains a list of more than 200 witnesses, only 51 have been examined so far.

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Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat appeared for Kapoor, while Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra represented the NIA.

Luthra submitted that the prosecution was reducing the number of witnesses in an effort to ensure that the trial proceeds expeditiously. The Bench thereafter granted Kapoor bail and left it to the trial court to impose appropriate conditions for his release.

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The case stems from an NIA investigation into an alleged terror-funding network in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency's case concerns alleged financing of terrorist and separatist activities in the Valley through a network involving separatist leaders, terrorist organisations and other accused persons.

The NIA has alleged that funds were channelled through various sources and used to support activities linked to terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. The case was registered in 2017 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of several separatist leaders and other persons accused of being part of the alleged funding network.

Kapoor's bail plea was considered in the context of the considerable time he had already spent in custody and the fact that the trial remained at the stage of prosecution evidence, with only 51 of the more than 200 witnesses cited by the NIA having been examined.

The court also took into consideration the fact that Shah, another accused in the case, had been granted bail.

With Tuesday's order, Kapoor will be released subject to the conditions to be fixed by the trial court.