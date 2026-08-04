‘Supreme Court is sleeping over J-K statehood matter’: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Tuesday said Indian democracy was being subjected to a systematic assault, adding that the most brutal example of the same was snatching away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Expressing his solidarity with the people of the Union territory, the Left leader said the fascist forces can come after any state in the future if the current state of affairs continues.

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“What is the Supreme Court of India doing? It is sleeping over the matter. The court has failed to understand the enormity of the situation,” Baby said.

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“Today it is Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow it can be any other state. This will happen if fascist forces are let loose,” he added.

The former Kerala minister was speaking in the national capital during the launch of the book “Vaiko in Parliament”—a compilation of parliamentary speeches by MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

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The petitions demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood are pending at the apex court. The Supreme Court has not held the Centre in contempt, nor has it ordered restoration by a fixed date.

The court is awaiting further proceedings and the Centre’s stand. Meanwhile, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir continue to press for early restoration of statehood.

August 5 marks the anniversary of the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its reorganisation into a Union territory.

Baby also hit out at the BJP-led central dispensation for making Parliament a “redundant” body rather than a “vibrant” House.

“The BJP government is hell bent on converting our country into a unidimensional state from a multidimensional entity. Our fight should be to reclaim the India we grew up in,” he added.