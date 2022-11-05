Supreme Court seeks govt’s reply on shifting of UT detainees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notice to the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a petition alleging shifting of over 20 people detained under the stringent public safety law from prisons in the Union Territory to jails in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit asked the Centre and the UT administration to respond after senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing relatives of four detenues, submitted that they had been shifted out of the jails in Jammu and Kashmir, depriving their family members of the opportunities to meet them.

The contention Four petitioners, whose kin have been detained under the J&K Public Safety Act and shifted out of Union Territory jails to those in other states, have filed the petition against the government.

They contend that the government's move has deprived the detainees' relatives the opportunities to meet them and that the law is applicable only to J&K so they can't be shifted out of the UT.

The petition was filed by Raja Begum and three others. Begum’s son Arif Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Parimpora in Srinagar, has been shifted to the Central Jail, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act on April 7.

Gonsalves contended that those detained under a local law couldn't be moved out of Jammu and Kashmir as the statute was applicable only to the Union Territory. The detenues were in preventive detention under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, he pointed out.