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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 was 'completely wrong': Farooq Abdullah

Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 was 'completely wrong': Farooq Abdullah

Questions the Centre over its unfulfilled promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Farooq Abdullah, NC president. FILE
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday termed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the abrogation of Article 370 “completely wrong” and questioned the Centre over its unfulfilled promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Supreme Court’s decision was completely wrong. Prior to its 2023 decision, the Supreme Court had already declared Article 370 as permanent and that it could not be abrogated,” he said.

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Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Centre in August 2019. The erstwhile state was subsequently reorganised into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

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In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Abdullah also questioned the Centre’s commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asking why the promise had not been fulfilled. “It was said statehood would be restored after the election. What happened to your promise?” he said.

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The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also referred to a meeting between a National Conference MP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this year, during which, he said, the latter had assured the MP that the transaction of business rules for Jammu and Kashmir would be issued.

“In January, our Member of Parliament went to meet the Home Minister. He said, ‘We will bring business rules.’ What is the role of the Lt Governor and what is your role? It has been 10 months. Where is that?” Abdullah said.

He further said the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir was “walking on the edge of a sword” and alleged that the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory had been carried out in a manner that benefited the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the expansion of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet would take place after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha returned to the Union Territory.

He said Sinha was unwell and was currently away from Jammu and Kashmir.

“When the Lieutenant Governor arrives, the Cabinet will be expanded,” Abdullah said.

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