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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suraj Meena sets new benchmark for Non-Ladakhis in 122km Silk Route Ultra Marathon

Suraj Meena sets new benchmark for Non-Ladakhis in 122km Silk Route Ultra Marathon

Emerges as the fastest non-Ladakhi participant, completing the gruelling race in 12 hours and 35 minutes

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G VK Saxena with the winners of the ‘Silk Route Ultra’ at the 13th Ladakh Marathon in Leh on Friday. ANI
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Completing a 122-km ultra marathon in Ladakh's high-altitude terrain is a Herculean task for runners from outside the region and requires months of preparation, said Rajasthan's Suraj Meena, who finished second in the Silk Route Ultra Marathon here on Friday.

Meena emerged as the fastest non-Ladakhi participant, completing the gruelling race in 12 hours and 35 minutes.

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"I am very happy. It is a dream come true moment for me. Finishing in 12-and-a-half hours is a big achievement," he said after crossing the finish line.

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"It is very difficult for people from outside Ladakh to complete the race in 12.5 hours. Before this, the record for a non-Ladakhi stood at 15 hours and six minutes," he added.

Explaining the challenges posed by the high-altitude conditions, Meena said runners from outside Ladakh often struggle with breathing due to lower oxygen levels.

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"It is very difficult, especially for people who are not from Ladakh. They face heavy breathing at high altitude, which makes running tough. I prepared specifically for this challenge and have been training here for the past month," he said.

The Rajasthan runner was participating in the Ladakh Marathon for the third time.

"I first ran the full marathon in 2022. Last year, I participated in the Khardungla Challenge (KC), and this year I took part in the Silk Route Ultra," he said.

An ultra marathon is any race longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 km.

Speaking about his race strategy, Meena said he led the field until the 40-km mark before the elevation increased significantly.

"I was leading till 40 km, but after that the climb began. As the altitude increased, running became difficult because of the oxygen conditions. I then adopted a run-walk strategy and focused on maintaining my pace rather than worrying about others moving ahead," he said.

Meena also recalled his unique journey to Ladakh in 2024, when he cycled all the way from Jaipur to participate in the marathon.

"I travelled by cycle from Jaipur to Ladakh via Manali, covering around 2,400 km in 12 days. I loved being in the mountains and didn't realise how quickly the journey passed. My coach came to receive me a day later, and then I cycled back to Jaipur via Kashmir, covering nearly 1,500 km in another 12 days," he said.

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