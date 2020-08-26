Suresh Raina wants to promote cricket in rural Kashmir

Writes letter to DGP offering his services to find talented cricketers in UT

Suresh Raina wants to promote cricket in rural Kashmir

File photo

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, August 26

Cricketer Suresh Raina has offered to play a role in promoting cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina, 33, who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket earlier this month, said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh. The letter said: “I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for the underprivileged children from the state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their career in cricket”.

Raina said in the letter he wanted to promote the game in rural schools and colleges. He said his aim was to hunt for talented sportsmen rural areas of the union territory to organise master classes and offer skill training.

“Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mold a group of  individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation,” the letter said.

Here is the full text of his letter

Dear sir,

I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for the underprivileged children from the state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their career in cricket

I have etched a mark on the field of international cricket for more than 15 years and thus I would like to make use of the knowledge and skills I learned over years to the next generation.

My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools’ colleges and rural areas of J&K. I would like to use this opportunity to find the right  talented children and polish their skills and contribute to the national team as treasure for future  cricket teams. Nevertheless, to say this would require an immense amount of efforts and process which includes as below:

1. Talent hunt from schools, colleges and rural areas of J&K.

2. Organizing Master classes.

3. Mental toughness courses.

4. Physical fitness.

5. Skill training.

Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mold a group of  individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation. I am much determined I can use this opportunity in creating a promising tomorrow for our country through these children.

Faithfully yours,

Suresh Raina

