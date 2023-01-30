 Surface and air traffic hit following fresh snow in Kashmir : The Tribune India

Surface and air traffic hit following fresh snow in Kashmir

Moderate to heavy snow is recorded in the plains of Kashmir, while the higher reaches experience heavy to very heavy falls

Cars covered with snow in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Amin War



PTI

Srinagar, January 30

Life in Kashmir was disrupted on Monday as fresh snow snapped the Valley's connection with the rest of the country, affecting surface and air traffic, officials said.

The officials said Srinagar received about seven inches of fresh snowfall, Gulmarg more than a foot, Pahalgam nine inches, Gurez 1.5 feet and the plains of Kupwara district around four inches. In the upper reaches, it was around one-two feet.

They said the snow started on Sunday night in most places and continued till the reports last came in.

The snow brought normal life to a halt and snapped the Valley's connection with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic due to snow and landslides at many places along the arterial road.

Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks, they added.

The officials said the bad weather affected air traffic to and from the Valley as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended.

Visibility is very poor and there is snow accumulation on the runway, they said.

The meteorological department predicted heavy snow, and rain with thunderstorm in the plains of Jammu, over the next 12 hours.

Expect gradual decrease in the precipitation from Monday night, it said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature improved across the Valley but stayed below the freezing point. 

