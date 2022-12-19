Surrendered ultra held for peddling in Doda district

Jammu, December 18
A surrendered terrorist was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. His associate, also a surrendered terrorist, however, escaped on seeing the police during an operation in the Gandoh area of the district, a police official said.
He said the both — Adil Iqbal of Manoi and Anayatullah Khan of Sanwara — were wanted in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act at Gandoh police station on November 27.
After hectic efforts, a police party arrested Iqbal from Bagli Modh village but Anayatullah managed to escape.
He said both were earlier affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group before their surrender. Five separate cases stand registered against Iqbal at Gandoh police station between 2006 and 2020, the official added. — PTI
Another flees
Adil Iqbal has been arrested while his associate Anayatullah Khan fled. Both were earlier associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.
