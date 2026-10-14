Surveillance heightened along border after LoC mine blast, terror hideout busted

Security forces have enhanced surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of four suspected infiltrators in a landmine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Monday.

Amid the heightened alert, security forces on Tuesday busted a terror hideout in the Surankote area of Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other supplies.

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The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Satharban forest area following reports of suspicious movement. The recovered material included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades and medical supplies.

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Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the arms and supplies. Security agencies suspect that Over Ground Workers (OGWs) may have facilitated the movement of essential items to Pakistani terrorists operating from remote forested areas in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted in the higher reaches of Udhampur and Kathua districts following intelligence inputs about the presence of armed terrorists. Army, police and CRPF personnel are participating in the operation.

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Security has also been stepped up along the border. While the Army has intensified surveillance along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the BSF has sounded a high alert along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Officials said militants often attempt to infiltrate through lower-altitude routes as snowfall begins to close higher mountain passes in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of preventive security measures, Samba Police and the BSF conducted a joint road march in the Ghagwal area on Tuesday to assess preparedness and maintain a visible security presence in the border belt.

“The joint exercise was undertaken to strengthen security arrangements, ensure effective surveillance of sensitive stretches along the border and review ground-level deployment of personnel,” an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Anuj Kumar said such coordinated exercises enhance operational synergy among security agencies, improve communication and ensure a swift response to emerging security challenges. He added that Samba Police was working in close coordination with other security forces to safeguard the border belt and ensure public safety.