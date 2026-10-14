DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Surveillance heightened along border after LoC mine blast, terror hideout busted

Surveillance heightened along border after LoC mine blast, terror hideout busted

Recovered material includes an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades and medical supplies

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security forces bust a terror hideout in the Surankote area of Poonch and recover arms, ammunitiion and medical supplies.
Advertisement

Security forces have enhanced surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of four suspected infiltrators in a landmine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Monday.

Amid the heightened alert, security forces on Tuesday busted a terror hideout in the Surankote area of Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other supplies.

Advertisement

The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Satharban forest area following reports of suspicious movement. The recovered material included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades and medical supplies.

Advertisement

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the arms and supplies. Security agencies suspect that Over Ground Workers (OGWs) may have facilitated the movement of essential items to Pakistani terrorists operating from remote forested areas in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted in the higher reaches of Udhampur and Kathua districts following intelligence inputs about the presence of armed terrorists. Army, police and CRPF personnel are participating in the operation.

Advertisement

Security has also been stepped up along the border. While the Army has intensified surveillance along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the BSF has sounded a high alert along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Officials said militants often attempt to infiltrate through lower-altitude routes as snowfall begins to close higher mountain passes in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of preventive security measures, Samba Police and the BSF conducted a joint road march in the Ghagwal area on Tuesday to assess preparedness and maintain a visible security presence in the border belt.

“The joint exercise was undertaken to strengthen security arrangements, ensure effective surveillance of sensitive stretches along the border and review ground-level deployment of personnel,” an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Anuj Kumar said such coordinated exercises enhance operational synergy among security agencies, improve communication and ensure a swift response to emerging security challenges. He added that Samba Police was working in close coordination with other security forces to safeguard the border belt and ensure public safety.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts