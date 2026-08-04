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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suspect held with hand grenade in Pulwama joint operation

Suspect held with hand grenade in Pulwama joint operation

Three anti-national posters and a mobile phone also recovered

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they had apprehended a suspect during a joint checkpoint operation in Pulwama district and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

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A police spokesperson said the operation was conducted jointly by the police, the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the 183 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During the operation, security forces recovered one hand grenade, three alleged anti-national posters and a mobile phone from the suspect.

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According to the police, the joint checkpoint had been established on the Drabgam-Pachar Road.

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During checking, a man approaching from Drabgam towards Pachar allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the checkpoint. “The alert party immediately chased and apprehended him near the Fruit Mandi on Pachar Road,” the spokesperson said.

The accused was identified as Tousef Ahmad Dar, a resident of Drabgam Payeen. Police said a case has been registered at Rajpora police station under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). An investigation has been launched to ascertain the source of the recovered material and identify any further linkages.

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“Pulwama Police will continue to take firm action against individuals involved in anti-national and unlawful activities,” the spokesperson said.

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