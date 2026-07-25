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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suspected cross-border drones trigger searches in J-K's Samba, Kathua

Suspected cross-border drones trigger searches in J-K's Samba, Kathua

Surveillance along the International Border also intensified in view of repeated drone activities, say officials

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Security personnel keep vigil during a search operation near the International Border in Jammu. Representative image/PTI file
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Security forces on Saturday launched extensive search operations after suspected Pakistani drones were detected near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Kathua districts, officials said.

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An aerial object, suspected to be a Pakistani drone, was detected by Army troops over the forward village of Tarore in the Vijaypur area of Samba late on Friday night, prompting the activation of counter-drone measures, the officials said.

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They said the drone is believed to have retreated across the IB into Pakistan.

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Another suspected drone was briefly noticed hovering over the Chak Nalua village in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Friday evening, the officials said.

Security forces launched a comprehensive search operation at both places to trace any possible payload or evidence linked to the drone activity, they said.

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The operations were continuing when last reports were received.

Surveillance along the IB has also been intensified in view of repeated drone activities, the officials said.

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