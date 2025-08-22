DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suspected drones sighted at Jammu border

Suspected drones sighted at Jammu border

Search operation launched
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
A suspected drone was spotted by locals in a border area of the Jammu district on Thursday, prompting security agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Residents reported the sighting to security agencies on Thursday in the Gajansoo border area, they said.

Police and other security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area, officials added.

A senior officer said it is not yet clear whether the drone originated from this side or across the border. Investigation into the matter is underway.

