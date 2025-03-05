Suspected grenade attack near police post in Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said a suspected grenade attack took place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said around 9.20 pm, a blast-like sound was heard from the back side of the police post in Old Town, Baramulla, causing concern among public.

No casualty or damage was reported, the police said.

Advertisement

According to the police, security personnel immediately cordoned of the area in coordination with sister agencies.

During the search, a grenade pin was found at the rear side of the police post, outside its boundary wall, leading the police to suspect that it was an attempted grenade attack.

Advertisement

“The grenade landed and detonated near the police post in an area where no damage or casualties occurred. Impact crater is yet to be located,” police said.

According to the police, a thorough inquiry has been initiated and a search operation in the area is under way.

“The Baramulla police remain committed to ensuring public safety and urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit,” the police said.