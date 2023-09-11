Suspected IED found in J-K's Pattan; traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla highway temporarily suspended

Srinagar, September 11
Security forces detected an IED-like object in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following which traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was temporarily suspended, officials said.
The suspected IED kept in a bag was found by the forces at Hanjiveera on the national highway in the early hours, they said.
They said while the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the suspected IED.
The bomb disposal squad removed the suspicious object to the nearby fields and destroyed it through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.
