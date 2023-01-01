Suspected militants snatch rifle from CRPF jawan in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 1

Suspected militants on Sunday snatched a rifle from a paramilitary CRPF soldier in south Kashmir.

The rifle snatching incident took place at 11:45 am at Rajpora town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

"Suspected militants today snatched an AK assault rifle from a CRPF trooper of 183 battalion near CRPF camp at Rajpora," official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and searches have been launched.