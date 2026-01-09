Suspected ‘nano drone’ recovered in Jammu border area
Investigation under-way; recovery made on information given by a local
Security forces have recovered a suspected “nano drone” which was found lying in a border area of Jammu district, officials said.
The recovery was made from the border area of Chakroi in R S Pura, on the information provided by a local resident, they said.
An investigation has been launched in this regard, officials added.
