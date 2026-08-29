DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suspected Pakistan drone spotted along LoC in J-K's Poonch, search operation underway

Suspected Pakistan drone spotted along LoC in J-K's Poonch, search operation underway

Search operation also launched in Rajouri after villagers report movement of two suspected armed persons believed to be terrorists

article_Author
PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 08:55 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Army personnel patrol near the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

A drone suspected to be from Pakistan was spotted hovering over forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area early Saturday, officials said.

Advertisement

The drone was noticed at Balakote area's Behrooti village in Mendhar sector late Friday evening, and it moved towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote side near the border before returning to Pakistan, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said Army troops guarding the LoC intensified surveillance and launched a search operation at first light to determine whether it had dropped or carried any suspicious material.

Advertisement

Officials further said that the search operation is still underway and added that security forces remained on heightened alert along the border.

At the same time, police, along with Army and paramilitary forces, have been engaging in a massive search operation in the vast forested districts of Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri following information about suspicious movement, they added.

Advertisement

According to officials, the joint search operation took place at Khuban, Nagain, Khtrail, Godu Falal, Padetar, Chor Mottu, Kia, Kheba, Bhed, Marta, Joffar, and the adjoining areas in the Udhampur-Kathua forest belt on Friday evening and is still underway.

In Rajouri, another search operation was launched in Gaibas, Mithiyani, Mogla and Narla after villagers informed about the movement of two suspected armed persons, believed to be terrorists.

Officials said there have been no contact with any suspected persons so far.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts