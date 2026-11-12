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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Suspected Pakistani drone seized near international border in Samba   

Suspected Pakistani drone seized near international border in Samba   

The drone, identified as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, is recovered from Border Outpost Lalfamkima about 800 metres from the IB during a search operation by the Border Security Force

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:13 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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No payload was found attached to the drone. Photo for representation. iStock
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A suspected Pakistani drone was recovered from an agricultural field near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The drone, identified as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, was recovered from Border Outpost Lalfamkima about 800 metres from the IB during a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

However, they said no payload was found attached to the drone at the time of its recovery. The drone was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed examination, the officials said.

They said the investigators are expected to analyse the device to establish its technical details and gather information that could help determine its origin, ownership and possible flight history.

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The BSF launched the search operation after the troops observed the suspected drone movement from across the border in the early hours of the day and activated the anti-drone mechanism, the officials said.

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