Suspected woman intruder shot dead near LoC in J-K

PTI

Srinagar, May 15

An unidentified woman, believed to be an intruder from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was shot dead by security forces on Monday after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The woman crossed the LoC in the Kamalkote area and was coming close to the border fence. She was challenged by the troops but she did not pay heed, they said.

The troops then opened fire on her, resulting in her death, they added.

According to the officials, the matter is being investigated.

