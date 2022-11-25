Suspicious bag found in bus in Jammu-Kashmir’s Ramban

Jammu, November 25
Police on Friday found a suspicious polythene bag on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district here, prompting them to call a bomb disposal squad, officials said.
The bag was found in a bus near Nashri checkpoint, they said.
Army and police rushed to the spot and called the bomb disposal squad to check the material inside the bag, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nation first, no individual or relationship bigger than the country: PM Modi
Says legendary warriors inspire us to rise above dynasties a...
BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge
Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case
The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...