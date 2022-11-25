 Suspicious bag found in bus in Jammu-Kashmir’s Ramban : The Tribune India

Suspicious bag found in bus in Jammu-Kashmir’s Ramban

Police call bomb disposal squad

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Jammu, November 25

Police on Friday found a suspicious polythene bag on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district here, prompting them to call a bomb disposal squad, officials said.

The bag was found in a bus near Nashri checkpoint, they said.

Army and police rushed to the spot and called the bomb disposal squad to check the material inside the bag, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. 

