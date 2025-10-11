DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SUV hit by landslide in J-K’s Kishtwar, seven injured

SUV hit by landslide in J-K’s Kishtwar, seven injured

Incident occurred after portion of a hillock collapsed on Sigdi-Balana link road

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:10 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Injured are taken to the Kishtwar district hospital. Representative Image/iStock
An SUV was hit by a landslide in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring at least seven people, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way to Kishtwar town when a portion of a hillock gave way on the Sigdi-Balana link road, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, they said, rescuers rushed to the spot and the injured were evacuated to the Kishtwar district hospital.

