SUV hit by landslide in J-K’s Kishtwar, seven injured
Incident occurred after portion of a hillock collapsed on Sigdi-Balana link road
An SUV was hit by a landslide in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring at least seven people, officials said.
The vehicle was on its way to Kishtwar town when a portion of a hillock gave way on the Sigdi-Balana link road, they said.
After receiving information about the incident, they said, rescuers rushed to the spot and the injured were evacuated to the Kishtwar district hospital.
