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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SUV seized for chasing endangered Tibetan Gazelle in Ladakh

SUV seized for chasing endangered Tibetan Gazelle in Ladakh

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Tibetan Gazelle
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The Tourism Department of Ladakh said a vehicle has been seized after it was found to be involved in reckless off-road driving and chasing the endangered Tibetan Gazelle.

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In a statement, the department said it “strongly condemns” the incident of illegal off-roading reported on June 17 within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, specifically in the ecologically sensitive habitat near Hanle (Kalak Tartar).

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According to official reports, a white SUV bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number was observed engaging in reckless off-road driving and chasing the Tibetan Gazelle.

“The incident caused significant disturbance to wildlife and damage to the fragile cold desert ecosystem. The Tibetan Gazelle, a near-threatened species, faces serious survival risks from such irresponsible activities,” the statement read.

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Acting swiftly on the information, the Department of Tourism coordinated with the District Administration and District Police in Changthang. The vehicle was intercepted at the Police Check Post, Loma, and subsequently handed over to the Wildlife Department. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Wildlife Division Leh formally seized the vehicle on 18 June 2026, with further legal action underway.

The Tourism Department reiterated that off-road driving in protected and ecologically sensitive areas is a punishable offence and warned that violations of wildlife protection regulations will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Sanjit Rodrigues, Administrative Secretary of Tourism, UT Ladakh, stressed the importance of responsible tourism, noting that Ladakh’s pristine cold desert ecosystem is extremely fragile.

“Visitors must strictly adhere to designated routes and follow sustainable tourism practices. Any action that harms wildlife or disturbs natural habitats is unacceptable,” he said.

He urged visitors to remain mindful of Ladakh’s unique biodiversity and cultural landscape, emphasising that responsible tourism is essential to maintaining ecological balance and preserving the region’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

The department has requested stakeholders to report such incidents promptly and to sensitise tourists about appropriate behaviour in fragile areas. It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, safeguarding wildlife, and preserving the ecological integrity of Ladakh’s protected areas.

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