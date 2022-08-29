Taj Mohiuddin quits Congress, joins Ghulam Nabi Azad camp

Jammu, August 28
The J&K unit of the Congress suffered another jolt on Sunday as its senior leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin quit the party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front in Srinagar. He, however, made it clear that Azad-led grouping would not ally with the BJP, but with the National Conference or the PDP.
At a press conference here, he said the Azad-led party had no ties with the BJP and his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personal, not political. “Some people allege that he has some terms with the BJP. Personal relationship and political relationship are always different,” he said.
In Jammu, Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari alleged that former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had been hand in gloves with the BJP for long time. Congress leader GA Mir too described the leaders, who left the Congress following Azad’s resignation from the party, as the “A-Team of the BJP”. Addressing a public meeting in Bijbehara in Kashmir, Bukhari said “the mask has come off Azad’s face and people now know that he is in cahoots with the BJP”.
Meanwhile, Congress’ former J&K chief GA Mir, flanked by Pradesh Congress Committee president Viqar Rasool and others, said Azad’s fate would be that of Capt Amarinder Singh. The J&K unit of the Congress put up a united face at former Union minister Saifuddin Soz’s residence where about a dozen party leaders held a meeting to deliberate upon the situation.
(With PTI inputs)
