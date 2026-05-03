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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Take maximum advantage of Centre’s welfare schemes: Union Minister to Kargil residents

Take maximum advantage of Centre’s welfare schemes: Union Minister to Kargil residents

Encourages them to scale up the production of traditional products

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:47 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, today held an interactive session with minority beneficiaries in Kargil.
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A statement said during the interaction, beneficiaries engaged directly with the Minister and appreciated the efforts of the Union government for extending financial assistance through various welfare and loan schemes.

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The participants shared their experiences and highlighted that these schemes have significantly contributed to enhancing their income levels and supporting their day-to-day livelihoods, particularly among artisans, small entrepreneurs, and self-employed individuals.

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Addressing the gathering, George Kurian urged beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the Centre’s welfare schemes and to utilise institutional credit responsibly for sustainable livelihood generation. He encouraged them to scale up the production of traditional products, handicrafts and local artefacts, noting that such items command strong demand and higher value in both national and international markets. The Minister assured that the government would extend support in facilitating market linkages, branding and promotion to help local producers reach wider consumer bases.

The Minister also spoke about the growing potential of homestay tourism in the region. He informed beneficiaries that the Ministry would support the establishment of homestays to promote local tourism and supplementary income opportunities. However, he stressed that all homestays must strictly adhere to prescribed guidelines, quality standards, and safety norms to ensure a positive and authentic experience for visitors.

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Officials from SIDCO, NMDFC, local administration, and representatives of beneficiary groups were present during the programme. The event underscored the Union government’s continued commitment to inclusive development, minority empowerment and sustainable livelihood generation in remote and border regions like Kargil.

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