Take Modi govt’s achievements to every household: Ashok Koul

BJP J&K General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul on Thursday asked party cadre to reach every household and inform people about the “historic achievements and welfare initiatives” of the BJP-led Central Government.

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Ashok Koul, accompanied by MLA Vikram Randhawa, addressed a meeting at the party headquarters in Jammu.

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The meeting was also addressed by J&K BJP Secretary and District Seh-Prabhari Reema Padha and District Prabhari Parduman Singh. Several senior party leaders and activists from District Jammu South also attended the programme.

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Ashok Koul reviewed the ongoing party programmes and discussed the roadmap for forthcoming activities to be organised under the nationwide campaign highlighting the 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government dedicated to “Vishwas, Vikas aur Jan Kalyan”.

Koul said BJP workers must actively reach every household and inform the masses about the achievements and welfare schemes launched by the Modi Government.

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He said upcoming programmes, including Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyan, cleanliness drives, plantation campaigns, Viksit Bharat Sankalp meetings, Jan Kalyan Shivirs and environment protection activities, should be conducted effectively at every booth and mandal level.

He asked party activists to strengthen public outreach and ensure maximum public participation in all upcoming programmes.

Vikram Randhawa said the unprecedented development works and welfare measures undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed the lives of common people across the country. He stressed that party workers must take these achievements to every section of society and further strengthen the bond between the party and the public.

Reema Padha highlighted the importance of public participation in the upcoming programmes and said BJP activists must work with full enthusiasm to make the campaigns impactful.

Parduman Singh said the organisational structure of the BJP was its biggest strength and every activist had an important role in ensuring the success of the upcoming programmes.