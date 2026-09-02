Takri script returns on Jammu roads; civic body launches Dogri signage initiative

Advertisement

The move seeks to increase the visibility of Dogri and reconnect the younger generation with the linguistic heritage of the Duggar heartland. The civic body is planning to extend the signage to more parts of the city, including neighbourhoods and residential areas.

Advertisement

"The JMC has launched an initiative to promote Dogri and the traditional Takri script by installing signboards at prominent chowks, intersections and public places across the city," Joint Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Kulbhushan Khajuria said.

Advertisement

Khajuria, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Limited, said the initiative is aimed at preserving Jammu's linguistic and cultural heritage and reconnecting the younger generation with its roots.

The Dogri signboards have been installed at more than 24 prominent locations, while another 40 localities, including markets and residential colonies, have been identified for similar installations, the official said.

Advertisement

Apart from all major Chowks in the capital city, Takri signboards have come up at Jammu Airport, Railway Station and bus stand and some religious places.

The project has been taken up under the guidance of JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav following a request from the Siyana Nagrik Muddad Seva Sanstha, which has also contributed Dogri signboards for installation at suitable locations.

Dogri J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Editor, Reeta Khadyal, shared details of the project and its implementation across different locations in Jammu city.

"We are happy to see the signboards in Dogri language in Takri script. It is a great initiative for the entire people of Jammu. It will promote language and culture," she said.

The initiative is not merely about putting a regional language on public signboards but about bringing Dogri into the everyday visual landscape of Jammu, enabling residents, particularly young people, as well as visitors to recognise and understand the language and its cultural significance, she added.

The letters on signboards are written in the Takri called 'nayah dogra akhar', she said.

A representative of the Siyana Nagrik Muddad Seva Sanstha said the organisation had requested that Dogri signboards be installed not only at major locations but also in the city's lanes and smaller neighbourhoods so that people could become familiar with the language and its script.

"When we promote Dogri culture, we strengthen our identity. If we want to preserve our identity, we have to promote our culture, and to promote Dogri culture, we must promote our own language," he said.

The organisation's initiative has also received appreciation from the Jammu Municipal Corporation, which has supported Dogri signboards at prominent locations.

Sharing details of the project and its implementation across different locations in Jammu city, Khajauri said JMC has already incorporated Dogri in some of its public-development initiatives.

He said that at the Waste to Wonder Park in Bhagwati Nagar, information about the monuments and structures displayed at the park has also been provided in Dogri.

The Siyana Nagrik Muddad Seva Sanstha member Kasturi Lal said the organisation has been working for promoting the Dogri language. The organisation had approached the authorities around two-and-a-half months ago with the proposal and suggested prominent locations, including hotels and other public places, where Dogri signboards could be displayed, he said.

Lal said the initiative has been appreciated by several people as a positive beginning by both the organisation and the JMC.

The Sanstha has now sought expansion of the initiative to other important areas of Jammu, with smaller Dogri signboards being installed at different locations.