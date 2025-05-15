DT
Talks with Pak only on terrorism, PoK, says Rajnath after meeting soldiers in Srinagar

Talks with Pak only on terrorism, PoK, says Rajnath after meeting soldiers in Srinagar

The defence minister, who is here on his first visit to Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, says India will soon eradicate terrorism from the region with the help of the armed forces
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 06:42 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the troops during a visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt, in Srinagar. (PIB via PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said any talks with Pakistan will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The defence minister, who is here on his first visit to Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, said India will soon eradicate terrorism from the region with the help of the armed forces.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the brave Indian Army soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar. PM Shri @narendramodi has redefined India's policy against terrorism, and any attack on Indian soil will be considered an act of war.

"Terrorism and talks cannot go together; talks with Pakistan will only be held on terrorism and PoK. Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed," Singh posted on X after interacting with soldiers here.

The government and the country's people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces at every step, in every situation, he said.

Singh also exuded confidence that with the cooperation of the military, India will soon eradicate terrorism from the region, "so that no one dares to cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the nation".

During his visit, the defence minister paid homage to the civilians killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country following Operation Sindoor.

He also commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Expressing gratitude to the soldiers for the cross-border strikes, Singh said, "I come here today with a message from the people of India -- 'we are proud of our forces'."

He also reiterated the government's commitment to continue equipping the forces with advanced weapons, platforms and modern infrastructure.

