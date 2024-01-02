Tamil Nadu man held in financial fraud case

PTI

Srinagar, January 1

The J&K Police have arrested one person from Tamil Nadu in connection with a financial fraud in the UT.

“Based on the statement of victims and evidence, the SIT identified six accused, all residents outside the UT. Different Police teams were constituted to arrest the identified accused persons. One accused has been arrested from Tamil Nadu,” a police spokesman said.

A bogus company operating under the name 'Curative Survey Private Ltd' has allegedly scammed unsuspecting public through a fraudulent website by promising them significant returns on their investments.

