Tarigami condemns policeman’s killing, cautions against ‘indiscriminate’ arrests

Senior CPM leader and MLA MY Tarigami on Friday condemned the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable, while urging the authorities to ensure that the investigation remains within the framework of the law. He said violence cannot be defeated by violating the rights of innocent people, warning that indiscriminate arrests and harassment only deepen alienation and undermine efforts to isolate anti-social elements.

Advertisement

His remarks came amid a large-scale security crackdown across Kashmir following the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district on Wednesday. According to official sources, more than 3,500 suspected overground workers (OGWs) have been detained during the ongoing operations.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami described the killing as “deeply unfortunate and highly condemnable” and expressed solidarity with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Advertisement

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been discharging their duties under extremely difficult and challenging circumstances, and such acts of violence deserve unequivocal condemnation. Those responsible must be identified through a fair and professional investigation and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” he said.

The CPM leader said those directly involved in the crime must be held accountable, but cautioned against what he termed “indiscriminate and unabated arrests”, particularly in south Kashmir, where reports suggest large-scale detentions have been carried out following the incident.

Advertisement

“While everyone condemns such acts of violence, the response of law-enforcing agencies must remain within the framework of the Constitution and the rule of law. Proper investigation, supported by evidence, is the only effective way to apprehend those responsible,” he said.

Tarigami argued that past experience had shown mass arrests to be counterproductive, saying they neither strengthen security nor promote peace. Instead, he said, such actions create resentment and inadvertently aid forces seeking to destabilise the region.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the consequences of violence for more than three decades. Violence cannot be defeated by violating the rights of innocent people. Unabated harassment only breeds anger and alienation, making the task of isolating anti-social and anti-people elements even more difficult,” he said.

He stressed that public confidence was essential for effectively combating militancy and called on security agencies to act professionally, fairly and transparently rather than resorting to sweeping detentions. He also criticised the repeated detention of individuals who had previously been arrested and later released, describing the practice as arbitrary and inappropriate.