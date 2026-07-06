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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tarigami seeks crackdown on substandard pesticides in Kashmir

Tarigami seeks crackdown on substandard pesticides in Kashmir

Urges govt to intensify district-level sampling and fully utilise pesticide testing laboratories in J&K

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami. File photo
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CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the government to crack down on the sale of substandard pesticides in Kashmir and strengthen inspections at Qazigund for all pesticides, fertilisers and hybrid plants entering the Valley from outside.

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Tarigami said incidents of premature fruit drop were reported last month in Sugu, Sugu Handhama and Kachdoora villages of Shopian, where growers alleged that apples fell from trees within days of spraying a fungicide containing Mancozeb. He said complaints later spread to adjoining areas, prompting the Enforcement Wing to approach the District Court, Shopian, seeking sanction to prosecute two dealers under the Insecticides Act, 1968.

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He said the Shopian incident was not an isolated case, noting that enforcement drives against spurious pesticide and fertiliser dealers had earlier been conducted across Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Srinagar districts. He added that a 2025 sampling exercise found that the overwhelming majority of non-standard samples originated from Kashmir division rather than Jammu.

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Citing official enforcement data, Tarigami said 149 prosecutions had been registered in connection with spurious pesticides and 110 over substandard fertiliser samples across Jammu and Kashmir, with Rs 1.31 lakh recovered in fines. These figures, he said, indicated that the problem was widespread and not confined to a single district.

He said the Lower Munda check post at Qazigund was established to intercept the unauthorised movement of agricultural inputs into the Valley and that plant material brought from outside must undergo quarantine at Post Entry Quarantine facilities before release. He stressed that this system should be enforced rigorously, particularly during the peak spraying season, when the risk of diversion and sale of unverified stock increases.

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Tarigami urged the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to intensify district-level sampling and fully utilise pesticide testing laboratories at Kulgam, Srinagar, Jammu and Baramulla, along with fertiliser testing laboratories at Jammu and Srinagar, to ensure prompt accountability and compensation for affected growers.

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