Teacher found drunk, villagers lock school

PTI

Bhaderwah/Jammu, March 12

The residents of a village in Doda locked a government primary school after a teacher was found in an inebriated condition during working hours on Saturday. A video of the incident in Chanti village surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to initiate an inquiry against the accused.

According to the villagers, the accused, Bikram Singh, had asked some students to get a glass for him to have alcohol inside the school. Singh, in an inebriated condition, created a ruckus on being confronted by the villagers, said Devinder Kotwal, head of Gajoth panchayat. Kotwal said the teacher had done this several times in the past.

Bhaderwah ADC Dilmir Chowdhary said being drunk and carrying liquor at a workplace is against the ideal behaviour of a government official, especially for a teacher. ASP Kameshwar Puri said, “We have received a complaint and action under the rule will follow. Strict action will be taken.”