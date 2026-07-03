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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Teachers’ empowerment key to building confident students, stronger society: L-G Sinha

Teachers’ empowerment key to building confident students, stronger society: L-G Sinha

Said education should focus on transforming lives rather than merely producing results in examinations

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha during the launch of Life Skill Curriculum Implementation programme in Jammu. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said empowering teachers is essential to building confident students and a resilient society, asserting that education should focus on transforming lives rather than merely producing results in examinations.

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Addressing a one-day capacity building programme organised by the Bharti Airtel foundation, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and the school education department, Sinha said the initiative was rooted in the belief that strengthening teachers ultimately strengthens society.

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“When teachers are empowered, students gain confidence. When schools are strengthened, society becomes more resilient, and when education moves in the right direction, Jammu and Kashmir and the nation advance towards a brighter, safer and more prosperous future,” he said.

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The programme also marked the launch of jointly-developed instructional resources aimed at enhancing teachers’ professional capacities and improving the quality of school education across the Union territory.

Stressing that the true purpose of education is transformation, Sinha said learning should be connected to real-life experiences to bring about generational change.

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“The greatest power of education does not lie in examination results but in its ability to change lives. A dedicated teacher shapes destiny. I want schools in Jammu and Kashmir to become laboratories of life-building,” he said.

The L-G said the capacity-building initiative was linked to the broader ‘Drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign and aimed to equip teachers with modern tools to help students tackle challenges such as substance abuse, mental stress, peer pressure, digital risks and changing lifestyles.

He said schools should go beyond academic achievement and place greater emphasis on life skills, including self-awareness, emotional balance, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving.

“Every student is born with unique talents. Our responsibility is to recognise these abilities and provide opportunities for every child to grow. Education is not merely competition but a continuous journey of self-development,” he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy, Sinha said it seeks to develop creative, responsible, compassionate and self-reliant citizens.

He also lauded the Directorate of School Education Jammu for launching online classes for students of Classes 11 and 12 across 10 districts in Jammu region, saying the initiative would help bridge educational disparities by ensuring access to quality education for students in remote areas.

Sinha said the success of such initiatives would be measured by students’ confidence and their contribution towards building a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the L-G felicitated meritorious students and winners of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (TOFEI) initiative and released several books on life skills.

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