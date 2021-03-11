Teacher's killing: Two-minute silence in J&K schools

Jammu, June 8
The School Education Department today ordered that two minute silence be be observed in all educational institutions of the UT to mark the death of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni belonged to Samba in Jammu division. Undersecretary to the government stated in an order that "two minute silence shall be observed in morning assembly.
